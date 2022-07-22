West Michigan business hosting gas giveaway in Dorr

DORR, Mich. — A free tank of gas means a lot these days.

Friday afternoon, about 100 people will luck out and fill up their cars for free in Dorr.

The gas giveaway is happening at 1:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station on 18th Street.

That event is being put on by Window World of West Michigan.

It's still pretty expensive to fuel up, but prices are starting to drop nationwide.

Some states further south are seeing prices below $4 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average right now is at $4.42 a gallon, down 15 cents from last week.

In Michigan, the state average is around $4.51, a stark difference from last month's $5.11 average.

Here's a breakdown of average prices in some West Michigan counties:

Kent County - $4.48

Ottawa County - $4.44

Kalamazoo County - $4.49

Muskegon County - $4.38

