Wayland woman missing since Friday

WAYLAND, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a woman who hasn't been heard from or seen since Friday.

Sarah Molina was reported missing on Friday, October 3, by family. She was last seen driving a 2012 blue Chevrolet Sonic with a Michigan license plate EEY 9252, according to the Wayland Police Department.

The 54-year-old is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds.

Both relatives and police have tried to contact her without success.

Anyone with information on where Molina is should contact the Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899.

