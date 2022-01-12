Wayland Union High School to go remote Thursday and Friday

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union High School will switch to remote learning Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 following an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates.

The school’s website says all extracurricular activities, athletic events and parent-teacher conferences will proceed as originally scheduled.

We’re told school is closed Monday, Jan. 17 with in-person instruction expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Other buildings within Wayland Union Schools will continue to hold in-person learning, the school district explains.

