Wayland Union High School starting 2 weeks of virtual learning Monday March 8th

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union High School announced they will be holding 2 weeks of virtual classes for all students starting Monday, March 8th.

School officials say the Allegan County Health Department recommended the move after an 'on-going transmission' of COVID-19 cases were linked to the school. These cases include 3 or more students and staff who do not share a household and not in close contact of one another. Closure of the high school building to in-person learning does not affect other buildings within the district.

At the moment, the school reports 3 outbreaks of 2 or more students with confirmed cases within a 14 day period.

All extracurricular and sports are canceled while while the school is on remote learning. In-person learning is expected to resume March 22nd.

All confirmed and quarantined cases were reported on the district website.