Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Wayland Union High School starting 2 weeks of virtual learning Monday March 8th

items.[0].image.alt
Wayland Union High School
Wayland Union High School.jpg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:40:02-05

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union High School announced they will be holding 2 weeks of virtual classes for all students starting Monday, March 8th.

School officials say the Allegan County Health Department recommended the move after an 'on-going transmission' of COVID-19 cases were linked to the school. These cases include 3 or more students and staff who do not share a household and not in close contact of one another. Closure of the high school building to in-person learning does not affect other buildings within the district.

At the moment, the school reports 3 outbreaks of 2 or more students with confirmed cases within a 14 day period.

All extracurricular and sports are canceled while while the school is on remote learning. In-person learning is expected to resume March 22nd.

All confirmed and quarantined cases were reported on the district website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time