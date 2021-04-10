Wayland unanimously decides to stay in-school with sports

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Union Schools board voted unanimously on Saturday that students will continue with in-person classes and sports as they are now.

The decisions were made during a specially scheduled meeting that started at noon.

Afterward, superintendent Christina Hinds and the school district issued the following statement:

"The Wayland Union Schools Board of Education held a special board meeting today at 12:00 pm in response to the recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Allegan County Health Department to transition Michigan high schools to remote instruction and to pause youth sports for two weeks. It was unanimously decided that Wayland Union High School will continue full-time in-person instruction. Youth sports will also continue as planned."