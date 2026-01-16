Wayland trainer celebrates milestone of placing 100th assistance dog

WAYLAND, Mich. — A trainer with Paws with a Cause in Wayland is celebrating a major milestone after placing her 100th assistance dog with someone in need.
Crystal Snyder has been with Paws with a Cause for more than a decade, starting in canine care before working her way up to become training manager. The service animals she trains are custom-designed to support people with disabilities, providing independence, comfort and safety.
Snyder's dogs have been placed across West Michigan and in 30 states across the country. She says she loves the creative aspect of her work, describing herself as a matchmaker between dogs and their future handlers.
"I get to play matchmaker between getting to know this dog that I'm training to do things and a client who needs the dog and the different needs they have based on their disability and their lifestyle and the adaptive equipment and creating that like happy medium of a match that it just takes so many little pieces to come together, and then seeing them later, knowing that I made that happen, is pretty fulfilling," Snyder said.
Her 100th dog is a purebred black lab named Walt. Walt has been paired with Katie, a woman with cerebral palsy. Snyder says as soon as she started working with Walt, she knew he would be a perfect match for Katie.
