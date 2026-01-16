Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wayland trainer celebrates milestone of placing 100th assistance dog

This Wayland trainer just hit an incredible milestone - placing her 100th assistance dog! See how Crystal Snyder matches service animals with people who need them most.
Wayland trainer celebrates milestone of placing 100th assistance dog
WAYLAND, Mich. — A trainer with Paws with a Cause in Wayland is celebrating a major milestone after placing her 100th assistance dog with someone in need.

Crystal Snyder has been with Paws with a Cause for more than a decade, starting in canine care before working her way up to become training manager. The service animals she trains are custom-designed to support people with disabilities, providing independence, comfort and safety.

Open House 11.8.25-75.jpg
Crystal Snyder appears with Walt at various Paws with a Cause events.

Snyder's dogs have been placed across West Michigan and in 30 states across the country. She says she loves the creative aspect of her work, describing herself as a matchmaker between dogs and their future handlers.

"I get to play matchmaker between getting to know this dog that I'm training to do things and a client who needs the dog and the different needs they have based on their disability and their lifestyle and the adaptive equipment and creating that like happy medium of a match that it just takes so many little pieces to come together, and then seeing them later, knowing that I made that happen, is pretty fulfilling," Snyder said.

Crystal & WALT-12.jpg
Crystal Snyder appears with Walt at various Paws with a Cause events.

Her 100th dog is a purebred black lab named Walt. Walt has been paired with Katie, a woman with cerebral palsy. Snyder says as soon as she started working with Walt, she knew he would be a perfect match for Katie.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

