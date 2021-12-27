Watch
Wayland police search for missing teen believed to be endangered

Wayland Police Department
Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 27, 2021
WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing early Monday morning.

Tyler Curtis Gear’s parents told police they noticed he was missing from his bedroom about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Locust St., according to a news release.

He had come home intoxicated a few hours earlier, his parents told police.

When Gear’s parents checked his room, they saw his window had been opened.

Officers believe Gear left through the window and that he’s lightly clothed for current weather conditions.

Police dogs were brought in but weren’t able to find Gear.

Off-duty Wayland police officers were called in to assist, along with Allegan County Search & Rescue.

Neighbors in the area are asked to see if any sheds or outbuildings were opened or broken into.

Those who don’t want to check inside such buildings can call Allegan County’s non-emergency line at 269-673-3899.

Anyone with information may also contact Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey at 269-792-9366.

