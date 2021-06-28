Watch
Wayland police need help identifying person of interest in recent home invasion

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 15:16:52-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest in a recent home invasion.

The department says a cash reward will be given for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Details of the home invasion were not released.

If you have any information that could help police identify the person of interest in the photos or any other information about the home invasion, contact the Wayland Police Department at (269) 792-9366 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

