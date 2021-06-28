Wayland police need help identifying person of interest in recent home invasion

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department needs help identifying a person of interest in a recent home invasion.

The department says a cash reward will be given for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Wayland Police Department

Details of the home invasion were not released.

If you have any information that could help police identify the person of interest in the photos or any other information about the home invasion, contact the Wayland Police Department at (269) 792-9366 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

