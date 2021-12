WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Police held its annual "Turkeys Not Tickets" event on Thursday.

The goal behind the event was to bring turkeys and dinnerware to residents who need them most, according to the Wayland Police Department.

We’re told police delivered a turkey to a family that had been displaced recently after losing their home in a fire.

Authorities say the event was made possible by Christian Neighbors, Harding’s Market in Wayland and the Wayland Police Department.

