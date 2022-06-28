Wayland man arrested for late-night shooting

WAYLAND, Mich. — A 24-year-old Wayland man is in custody after a shooting late Monday night.

The Wayland Police Department says the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Windsor Woods around 11:24 p.m. on Monday.

Wayland police, along with Allegan County deputies and Gun Lake Tribal officers, responded to the shooting.

According to police, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found when police spotted a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers say additional evidence was found at the address on Windsor Woods.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an unspecified dispute and was not random.

The condition of the victim is unclear.

The suspect’s name will be released once he has been arraigned.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube