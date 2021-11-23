Wayland firefighters get new tool thanks to Gun Lake Tribe, Casino

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Tribe and Gun Lake Casino will donate funds to the Wayland Fire Department for the purchase of an extrication tool.

The new equipment will increase the fire department’s capabilities during times when a larger apparatus cannot gain access during a crash, according to a news release Tuesday.

“[Having] this tool is huge; it makes the job so much easier,” Wayland Fire Department Chief Jim Stoddard said. “We just appreciate being able to help people out and we really appreciate the tribe and casino helping us out with things like this.”

Gun Lake Casino

The EFORCE 17c-SL3 combination cutter and spreader is battery-operated and small enough to be placed on the department’s off-road vehicle, while still being powerful enough to complete any type of forcible entry, vehicle extraction and farm-related emergencies.

Wayland firefighters previously only had a hydraulic extrication tool, which needed to be tethered to a truck, making things like off-road farm equipment accidents less accessible.

Because the new tool is battery-operated, it’s more accessible, officials said.

“Gun Lake Casino is committed to helping our local first responders and departments in any way possible,” Gun Lake Casino President and COO Sal Semola said. “The donation of funds for this tool further exemplifies our dedication to making our local community a safer place.

All Wayland firefighters are trained in using this equipment and will be certified to make sure they’re able to take full advantage of it.