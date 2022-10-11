US-131/M-179 interchange completed 1 month ahead of schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date.

We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by the Gun Lake Tribe.

“There are many things that have made this a once-in-a-career project, especially the generosity of the Gun Lake Tribe and the relationships that have developed over the whole process,” says Project Manager Thomas Sabin. “It’s been five years in the making and we are proud to have this open to the public slightly ahead of schedule.”

MDOT says the new overpass on M-179 is designed to allow large amounts of traffic to pass through safely and effectively in spite of limited space.

Called a single-point urban interchange, the roadway allows cars to turn left simultaneously by cutting down two intersections down to one, MDOT explains.

