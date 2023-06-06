Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

U of M Health-West holds beam-topping ceremony for Wayland center

University of Michigan Health-West Wayland Center beam-topping ceremony
University of Michigan Health-West
University of Michigan Health-West Wayland Center beam-topping ceremony
University of Michigan Health-West Wayland Center beam-topping ceremony
University of Michigan Health-West Wayland Center beam-topping ceremony
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 14:59:07-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — A beam-topping ceremony was held Tuesday for the University of Michigan Health-West (UMH) Wayland Center.

The 17,300-square-foot medical building is slated for a May 2024 opening.

University of Michigan Health-West Wayland Center beam-topping ceremony

UMH says the building, modeled similarly after the Allendale Health Center, will be nearly twice as large as its current office and will employ more primary and specialty caregivers to meet growing demand.

We’re told the Wayland facility will include 38 examination and procedural rooms, 115 parking spots, and room to expand to an additional 5,230 feet.

University of Michigan Health-West Wayland Center beam-topping ceremony

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward