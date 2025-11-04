Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two men killed in Allegan County crash that might have involved drugs

Allegan County Sheriff's Office
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff's Office
MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers died after a crash in rural Allegan County that investigators say might have involved drugs.

It happened on 30th Street at 134th Avenue in Monterey Township, northwest of Hopkins, around 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

Michigan State Police say a 19-year-old driver from Grand Rapids was headed east on 134th and did not stop at the intersection. His vehicle collided with a pickup truck headed north on 30th Street.

The 43-year-old driver of the truck, a man from Allegan, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Initial investigation details point to speed and drugs as probable factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

