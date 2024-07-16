Tribe’s goals coming into view as infrastructure project nears completion

WAYLAND, Mich. — You may have noticed the construction happening over the last year – not on the roads, but near the Gun Lake Tribe’s government campus in Shelbyville.

It’s a water tower they started building in June 2023— and the 1-million gallon water tank was just raised, like a flag, signaling the next phase in the Tribe’s plans for future growth.

Growth that includes a water treatment plant that will sit next to the tower, both set to serve the Gun Lake Casino, Noonday convenience store, and proposed US-131 corridor expansion project.

“We’re constructing these upgrades to not only meet our needs today, but to benefit future generations as we continue to develop and improve our sovereign land ," said Gun Lake Tribal Chairman Bob Peters.

The tower is bears the logo of the Tribe, also seen on support walls for the overpass the Tribe erected over US-131 at M-179 to facilitate the growing traffic needs in the area.

“This water infrastructure improvement and the raising of this highly visible landmark near our government campus is the culmination of thousands of hours of work by Gun Lake Tribe’s Land Use, Planning and Development Department," says Peters.

The US-131 corridor expansion proposal is intended to bring retail, healthcare, housing, entertainment, and industrial options to land owned by the Tribe in the area between the casino and the City of Wayland.