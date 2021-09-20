Trial date set for Allegan County man accused of killing his adopted daughter in 1989

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing his adopted daughter more than 30 years ago in Allegan County.

Court records show Dennis Bowman is set to face a jury starting in January 2022.

For years he was suspected in the 1989 disappearance of 14-year-old Aundria Bowman, but it wasn't until 2019 when Bowman was charged with a separate crime in Virginia that the investigation broke open.

Police searched his Allegan County property and found Aundria's remains buried under concrete.

72-year-old Bowman is already serving a life sentence in connection with the Virginia case and could get another if convicted in Allegan County.

The trial is slated to start on Jan. 11, 2022.

