Suspect in Moline mobile home standoff to stand trial for assault

MOLINE, Mich. — The man accused of assaulting a woman at an Allegan County mobile home park before engaging in an hours-long standoff with SWAT last month will stand trial.

The incident reportedly occurred during the overnight hours into May 17. Police say Trevor Pennington assaulted someone inside a home at Hunters Glen Mobile Home Park and threatened another.

The county’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators convinced him to surrender.

Pennington was later arraigned on five counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of domestic violence.

Court records show Pennington waived his right to a preliminary examination during a probable cause conference Thursday, June 15.

He was bound over to circuit court, documents state.

