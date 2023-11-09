Watch Now
Student identified behind Instagram 'hit list' associated with Hamilton High School

Posted at 9:32 AM, Nov 09, 2023
HAMILTON, Mich. — Action has been taken after an Instagram account targeting Hamilton High School was reportedly created.

The account was discovered before noon Wednesday.

Principal Mitch Bosch sent a letter to families saying the account claimed to be a “hit list” that invited students to join.

No credible threat was detected but Bosch says a student was identified in connection to the account’s origin two hours after law enforcement was notified.

We’re told students at the school are safe.

Families are encouraged to educate their children on appropriate social media etiquette and the consequences that may result from incidents like this one.

