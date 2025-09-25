Student charged in threat incident involving Allegan Schools, superintendent says

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An individual has been charged following last week's school threat incident involving Allegan Public Schools, according to Superintendent James Antoine.

Antoine shared an update with APS families on Thursday, saying the individual was arraigned earlier in the day on four felony charges and will be tried as an adult.

According to Sgt. Gorby with the Allegan City Police Department, the charges are as follows:



Safe breaking

Larceny of a firearm

Felony firearm

False report/threat of terrorism

This all stems from an incident last Friday. At the time, the district identified the individual involved as a former Allegan High School student who was enrolled in the Allegan Online program.

According to the superintendent, local police were alerted by federal authorities to a potential threat. Officers went to the student's home, where they reportedly found evidence and made an arrest.

Sgt. Gorby says the individual arrested was a 15-year-old girl.

In Thursday's update, Antoine noted that the district is limited in what it can share, "as the criminal and school discipline processes are ongoing."

The update went on to say, "The safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority. We will continue to partner closely with law enforcement and remain vigilant in maintaining a safe learning environment."

