Allegan Schools: Student arrested after law enforcement finds "credible evidence of a possible incident"

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan Public Schools Superintendent James Antoine sent a letter to families on Friday, notifying them that law enforcement arrested a former Allegan High School student after finding "credible evidence of a possible incident."

In the letter, he says, "all students were safe throughout the school day, and there is no ongoing danger to our schools."

He goes on to say that early Friday, Allegan law enforcement was alerted by federal authorities to a potential threat. Officers then went to the student's home, where they found the evidence and made the arrest.

Antoine further explains that the arrest happened before the start of the school day and also says that the student is currently enrolled in their "Allegan Online" program.

The letter also details that federal authorities became aware of the potential threat after being alerted to concerning online conversations involving the student. That report was quickly relayed to local law enforcement.

The suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Antoine encourages everyone to contact local law enforcement, use the safety tools on the district's website, or submit a tip to OK2SAY if you ever learn of concerning behaviors.

To submit a tip to OK2SAY you can choose one of the following options:



Call 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text OK2SAY (652729)

Email OK2SAY@mi.gov

Online at OK2SAY.com

Using the OK2SAY mobile app

FOX 17 also reached out to local law enforcement for more details. Sergeant Tyler Gorby with the Allegan City Police Department provided us with this statement:

"The Allegan City Police Department was contacted by the FBI in the early morning hours of September 19th which resulted in an immediate investigation. That investigation led to the detention of a juvenile and the collection of important evidence. We are appreciative of the collaboration between all law enforcement agencies and the school administration. We will have no further release of information until the appropriate time."

You can read the full letter from Allegan Public Schools Superintendent here.

