‘Stinger the Dog’ passes away

(WXMI — A beloved pit bull mix who made headlines after being stung by hundreds of bees in 2016 has passed away.

“Stinger crossed the rainbow bridge,” Luvnpupz wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday evening. “With all our love Stinger, you will be missed!”

Stinger came into the Allegan shelter’s care in September 2016. He was less than 1 year old at the time. Luvnpupz says his owners abandoned him at an emergency clinic in the wake of being stung hundreds of times by a bee swarm.

The attack triggered a serious allergic reaction. Making matters worse, Stinger was also diagnosed with pemphigus — an autoimmune disease — and a skin condition that caused him to itch severely.

Stinger’s skin cleared up over time with treatment. He was later placed in foster care, going on to serve as an ambassador for animal welfare.

