Stairs to Laketown Township Beach closed due to safety concerns

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Safety concerns have prompted officials to close the dune stairs leading to Laketown Township Beach.

Township officials say they made the decision to close the stairs following recommendations to replace them, given by a local task force.

We’re told the township’s Parks and Recreation Department ruled in favor of the wooden staircase’s removal during a meeting on March 19. They also voted to install a snow fence.

Caution tape has since been added to the site, and warning signs will be added in the near future.

“We all remain committed to making Laketown Beach accessible to residents of Laketown Township, and we will be working to replace the stairs that are removed as quickly as possible,” says Interim Township Manager Steven Ringelberg.

Township officials say the beach is still open, as is the stairs leading to and from the parking lot. The beach can be accessed from 142nd Avenue’s west end. Take the stairs from the parking area, walk along the marked path and head down through “the bowl” (mind your step at the steep drop, and don’t touch the dune grass). At the bottom, head up the small hill and you'll find the lake.

