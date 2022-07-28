South Haven man rescued after losing control of vehicle, crashing into river

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders in Allegan County rescued a man after he lost control of his car and crashed into a river.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash on 21st Street sound of 102nd Avenue in Otsego Township around 9:30 Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle upside down in the river and submerged in water.

Deputies and Otsego Fire Department firefighters entered the water and were able to rescue the driver from the vehicle and get him to shore.

Preliminary findings show that the car was heading south on 21st Street and lost control on the curve before overturning and landing in the river, deputies say.

The driver, a 76-year-old man from South Haven, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Otsego Police Department, Otsego Fire Department and Plainwell EMS.

