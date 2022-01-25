Snowmobiler seriously hurt following Manlius Township collision with pickup

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A snowmobiler is seriously hurt following a collision with a pickup truck in Allegan County Tuesday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Manlius Township along 48th Street.

We’re told the pickup truck was in the process of plowing a private drive when it backed out in front of the oncoming northbound snowmobiler just before 11 a.m.

Deputies say the snowmobiler was not able to steer clear of the pickup, resulting in serious injuries.

The snowmobiler was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is currently under investigation.

