SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A water rescue was underway in Saugatuck this Tuesday, as authorities responded to an emergency at Oval Beach.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office did confirm that an individual was pulled from the water and that the individual was rescued by a citizen, who also performed life-saving measures.

The condition of the individual is not yet known.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update this story when information is readily available.