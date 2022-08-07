Sheriff: Seatbelt use, alcohol likely factors in deadly Allegan Co. crash

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says seatbelt use and alcohol are likely factors in a deadly crash that happened Saturday.

Deputies responded to the single-car crash on 6th Street and 114th Avenue in Martin Township just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

They say the driver, a 30-year-old man who lives in the area and the only person in the car at the time, was unconscious and trapped inside.

Emergency crews were able to extract him from the vehicle, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and the man died.

Investigators believe the man was heading north on 6th Street, just south of 114th Avenue, when he lost control of the car, left the road and hit a tree.

The sheriff’s office says seatbelt use and alcohol are likely factors in the crash.

The road was closed as deputies investigated but it has since been reopened.

