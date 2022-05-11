Sheriff: medical emergency likely caused deadly motorcycle crash

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 58th Street near 130th Avenue in Manlius Township.

A witness says the driver lost control while trying to take a curve.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Randy Billerbeck from Hamilton, was the only person on the motorcycle.

Deputies believe he may have had a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to crash.

They say Billerbeck died at the scene before first responders arrived.

