Sheriff: medical emergency likely caused deadly motorcycle crash

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 58th Street near 130th Avenue in Manlius Township.
A witness says the driver lost control while trying to take a curve.
The sheriff’s office says the driver, Randy Billerbeck from Hamilton, was the only person on the motorcycle.
Deputies believe he may have had a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to crash.
They say Billerbeck died at the scene before first responders arrived.