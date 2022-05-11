Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Sheriff: medical emergency likely caused deadly motorcycle crash

Allegan County
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County
Posted at 4:47 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 16:47:28-04

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 58th Street near 130th Avenue in Manlius Township.

A witness says the driver lost control while trying to take a curve.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Randy Billerbeck from Hamilton, was the only person on the motorcycle.

Deputies believe he may have had a medical emergency while driving, which caused him to crash.

They say Billerbeck died at the scene before first responders arrived.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News