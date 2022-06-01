Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Sheriff: crash sends motorcyclist to hospital, listed in critical condition

Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Posted at 9:28 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 21:28:15-04

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Tuesday sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened on 10th Street, south of 102nd Avenue in Gun Plain Township around 2 p.m.

They say a pickup truck was turning into a private drive and drove into the path of a motorcycle.

Investigation shows the motorcycle had the right of way and was not able to avoid the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Otsego man, was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup was a 26-year-old Plainwell man.

The sheriff’s office says neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News