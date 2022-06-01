Sheriff: crash sends motorcyclist to hospital, listed in critical condition

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Tuesday sent a motorcycle driver to the hospital.

Deputies say it happened on 10th Street, south of 102nd Avenue in Gun Plain Township around 2 p.m.

They say a pickup truck was turning into a private drive and drove into the path of a motorcycle.

Investigation shows the motorcycle had the right of way and was not able to avoid the crash.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Otsego man, was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup was a 26-year-old Plainwell man.

The sheriff’s office says neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

