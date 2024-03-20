Seed library planned to sprout at Allegan District Library, nonprofit says

ALLEGAN, Mich. — If the Allegan Food Alliance can secure a consistent supply, a seed library may soon sprout in between bookshelves at the Allegan District Library, supplying home gardeners with the means to grow produce in their own backyard.

"Food with dignity, food as connection, food as medicine," said Mary Colborn in an interview with FOX 17 last fall.

At the time, the director of the newly formed nonprofit was working to bring a community food hub to Allegan, eyeing a former bowling alley as a potential space. While a "third place" for students and families to eat, learn about and appreciate food is still the "big goal" for the Food Alliance, a seed library can make use of new grant money in the short term, also furthering Colborn's mission.

"How to strengthen our food system for the county," Colborn said.

FOX 17

Securing a $2,500 Grassroots Organizing Grant from MSU's Center for Regional Food Systems, the nonprofit met with area libraries that had seed programs already in place.

"They just create a really nice atmosphere, just draw people in," said Allegan Food Alliance Secretary Cindy Meyer about seed libraries.

"I think it's good for people, good for people's health," Meyer said. "That's why I want to help our community."

FOX 17

In Allegan County, a crop diversity that's "second to none," according to Colburn, means its people have the potential to grow their own food.

"Having almost a quarter of the world's freshwater, we really have the capability," Colburn said.

Allegan Food Alliance

On Saturday, the Allegan Food Alliance will throw a seed fair at the Allegan District Library, offering free seeds, educational gardening workshops and a screening of Seed: The Untold Story.

For a map of seed libraries in Michigan compiled by the Michigan Seed Library Network, click here.

For a map of Allegan County farms compiled by the Food Alliance, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube