ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of US-131 is closed after two separate semi crashes in Allegan County Monday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the closure affects the southbound lanes at the Dorr exit (68).

We’re told authorities are in the process of directing vehicles through the exit 68 ramp where they will reenter SB US-131 on the other side of the overpass.

The closure is expected to last around two hours.

