Rollin' on the River returns to downtown Allegan this summer

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Rollin’ on the River will return to downtown Allegan this summer, according to a news release Friday.

The free summer concert series begins Friday, June 11 and continues for every week for 12 weeks until Friday, Aug. 27.

City of Allegan

Live music starts at 7 p.m. and continues for two hours.

Past performers – including Asamu Johnson & The Associates of the Blues, Guitar Up! And Hollywood Makeout – will return this year, along with new bands like The Bootstrap Boys, Modern Adventures, The Hacky Turtles and more.

City of Allegan

With the creation of the Downtown Allegan Social District, alcoholic beverages may be purchased at participating establishments and enjoyed throughout the designated area, which includes all of Riverfront Park.

For dinner and evening snacks, two food services along the Riverfront offer walkup window service in addition to other local restaurant located in downtown Allegan.

Rollin’ on the River started in 2018 in an effort to bring regularly scheduled live entertainment to the Riverfront State, enjoying two successful summers until the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.

“The intent of this summer concert series is to focus on original music played by the countless talented musicians from around Michigan and beyond,” said Parker Johnson, downtown & promotions manager for the City of Allegan. “There is a variety of music genres represented in each year’s lineup, something for everyone.”