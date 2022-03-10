Road and bridge work resumes on US-131 at Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Another year of work at the interchange at US-131 and M-179 in Allegan County begins Monday, March 14.

The work this year will include finishing the new bridges over 131 and repaving on US-131. The project began in March 2021 to replace the bridges, changing the traffic pattern to a single point urban interchange to allow for the increased traffic due to its proximity to the Gun Lake Casino.

FOX 17

The Gun Lake Tribe, owners of the casino, are contributing a major portion of the funding for the project.

On Monday, the ramp from the interchange to southbound US-131 will be closed through September. The detour takes you south on 12th Street parallel to the freeway to enter 131 at 124th Avenue.

Midday lane closures will also kick of the year’s work. Lane closures are scheduled on northbound and southbound US-131 between Wayland at 135th Avenue and Shelbyville at 124th Avenue. For the week March 14 – 18, the lane closures will only take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.