Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Right lane US 131 HWY north of the 55 mile marker closed after three-car crash

Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County Sheriff Cruiser 03122022
Posted at 11:27 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 23:27:02-05

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The right lane SB US 131 HWY north of the 55 mile marker in Martin Township is currently closed following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, which included an overturned semi.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at about 10:37 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies and first responders were able to assist all of the occupants get out of their cars, and get them to medical personnel.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book