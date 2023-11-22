Right lane US 131 HWY north of the 55 mile marker closed after three-car crash

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The right lane SB US 131 HWY north of the 55 mile marker in Martin Township is currently closed following a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, which included an overturned semi.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at about 10:37 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies and first responders were able to assist all of the occupants get out of their cars, and get them to medical personnel.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

