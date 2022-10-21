Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022

Vampire Bat
Sherri and Brock Fenton/AP
This photo provided by Sherri and Brock Fenton/AAAS in March 2022 shows a vampire bat in flight. According to a report published Friday, March 25, 2022 in the journal Science Advances, scientists have figured out why vampire bats are the only mammals that can survive on a diet of only blood. (Sherri and Brock Fenton/AAAS via AP)
Vampire Bat
Posted at 5:26 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 17:26:51-04

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022.

Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”

Those who prefer to bat-proof their homes on their own are encouraged to do the following:

  • Inspect your home for any holes large enough for bats to enter and apply caulk to gaps that exceed ¼” by ½” in size (including electrical and plumbing holes).
  • Install window screens, chimney caps, and draft guards underneath attic doors.
  • Cover entry points on the outside of your home with bird netting or clear plastic sheets.
  • If a bat is in your home, call the nearest Animal Removal Service by referring to the local directory or follow these tips from the CDC.
  • Refrain from handling wild, dead or stray animals.
  • Keep pets inside or supervise their outdoor activities.
  • Don’t put food or water outside for your pets.
  • Secure all garbage lids.

The ACHD instructs those bitten by a domestic animal to connect with Animal Control at 269-673-0519 or county health officials at 269-673-5411.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information about rabies.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17