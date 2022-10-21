Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022.

Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”

Those who prefer to bat-proof their homes on their own are encouraged to do the following:

Inspect your home for any holes large enough for bats to enter and apply caulk to gaps that exceed ¼” by ½” in size (including electrical and plumbing holes).

Install window screens, chimney caps, and draft guards underneath attic doors.

Cover entry points on the outside of your home with bird netting or clear plastic sheets.

If a bat is in your home, call the nearest Animal Removal Service by referring to the local directory or follow these tips from the CDC.

from the CDC. Refrain from handling wild, dead or stray animals.

Keep pets inside or supervise their outdoor activities.

Don’t put food or water outside for your pets.

Secure all garbage lids.

The ACHD instructs those bitten by a domestic animal to connect with Animal Control at 269-673-0519 or county health officials at 269-673-5411.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information about rabies.

