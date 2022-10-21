Rabies detected in Allegan County bat, 2nd in 2022

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A case of rabies was detected in an Allegan County bat.
The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says it’s the second confirmed bat-related case in 2022.
Health officials wish to remind county residents to have all domestic pets vaccinated and to make their homes “bat-proof.”
Those who prefer to bat-proof their homes on their own are encouraged to do the following:
- Inspect your home for any holes large enough for bats to enter and apply caulk to gaps that exceed ¼” by ½” in size (including electrical and plumbing holes).
- Install window screens, chimney caps, and draft guards underneath attic doors.
- Cover entry points on the outside of your home with bird netting or clear plastic sheets.
- If a bat is in your home, call the nearest Animal Removal Service by referring to the local directory or follow these tips from the CDC.
- Refrain from handling wild, dead or stray animals.
- Keep pets inside or supervise their outdoor activities.
- Don’t put food or water outside for your pets.
- Secure all garbage lids.
The ACHD instructs those bitten by a domestic animal to connect with Animal Control at 269-673-0519 or county health officials at 269-673-5411.
Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information about rabies.