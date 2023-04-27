Pullman woman dies in Lee Township crash involving train

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Pullman woman is dead after being hit by a train in Lee Township Thursday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash took place near 56th Street and 108th Avenue before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told a crash notification was sent to dispatchers without a reply from the driver.

Witnesses described a car whose sole occupant was thrown from the vehicle after a train hit it while traveling south, according to the sheriff’s office.

ACSO says the 54-year-old woman died at the scene.

Investigation suggests the eastbound vehicle passed through the intersection without stopping, deputies explain.

The crash remains under investigation.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

ACSO credits dispatchers, Lee Township Fire Department, CSX Transportation and Life EMS for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube