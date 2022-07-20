Public safety officers investigate possible arson at Plainwell elementary school

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a possible arson at a Plainwell elementary school Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at Gilkey Elementary School before 8 p.m. on July 19, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told crews put out the fire shortly after finding it inside a room.

Fire officials say a small area suffered smoke and fire damage.

Investigators tell us they have reason to believe the fire was set deliberately.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with public safety officials at 269-685-9858 or Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-0.

A reward may be provided in exchange for information.

PDPS credits Plainwell EMS and the Gun Plain Township Fire Department for their assistance.

