Pride Celebration Garden celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Douglas, Michigan

DOUGLAS, Mich. — The Pride Celebration Garden in Douglas, Michigan celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in the area. The garden was created by Larry Gammons.

In 1981, Gammons and his husband, Carl Jennings, came to the city to open the Douglas Dunes Resort.

“When we opened the [Douglas Dunes Resort], we had bomb threats and Ku Klux Klan threats, and just all kinds of things,” said Gammons. “And it’s kind of interesting, because when you have a community that the gays are very prevalent in the community, as it progresses, the young people being born and raised here get so used to it, that they don’t think about it. But in our early years, you know, when you have other communities that just thought we were the evil, terrible people, you know, we had problems. But, pretty much most of that’s gone.”

Jennings passed away in 2019. After his death, Gammons decided to create the garden to honor the LGBTQ+ history in the area.

“So I thought, you know, it just be great to leave something that’s a little history for young people, the LGBTQ community and that type of stuff to be able to visit,” said Gammons.

The garden also has a wall that honors the lives of lost loved ones, including Jennings.

“I just kind of hope this garden would be something where we could share and remember each other, and the community, friends from all over the country, they have put their plaques up there,” said Gammons.

Gammons also says that straight friends have put their plaques on the wall, which he appreciates. He also spoke about what he thinks his husband would have thought of the garden.

“He’d probably [say], ‘What were you thinking?’ But he knew I was always creative and wanted to do things, so I think he’d be very proud, be very happy,” said Gammons. “And hopefully he’s looking down at it and enjoying the flowers.”

