Power outages, downed trees limbs and uprooted trees seen a day after strong winds in Otsego

OTSEGO, Mich. — Many communities saw storm damage following Monday's severe weather throughout the state of Michigan.

Strong winds and thunderstorms went through Allegan County leaving downed trees and power lines in its path.

The aftermath of strong winds and thunderstorms left power outages and destruction throughout the downtown area of Otsego.

At Kalamazoo and Morrell streets, there were two uprooted trees that fell right around a pickup truck, and right next to it were fallen eavesdrops on a home.

STORM DAMAGE: The city of Otsego is seeing many downed tree branches and power outages following strong winds late afternoon on Monday.



This area on E. Franklin Street still has tree limbs blocking the entire road at S. Wilmott Street. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/rDzLVG4vlA — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 30, 2022

The National Weather Service reported the storms came through late afternoon/early evening on Monday just before 4.

A nearby anemometer captured 50 to 60 miles per hour winds in the area during that time.

City workers and Consumers Energy crews spent much of Monday night and the day Tuesday working to clean up the aftermath.

"A lot of downed trees, a lot of people not being able to get out of their driveway. I’ve been told we’ve got 30 trees in the right-of-way that are our responsibility at least, so that is where our crews are at right now. They are trying to get people out of their driveways first to let them go to work and then we are going to start cleaning things up. It is going to be a long process," said Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell.

Much of the downtown area of Otsego is seeing storm damage. @FOX17



Here some of what I saw driving around: pic.twitter.com/sDwUdZ9F9x — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 30, 2022

Neighbors told FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon that they were still experiencing power outages in some areas.

The outage map for that area reported estimated restoration times as far as Wednesday.

The city of Otsego is asking residents for patience and is encouraging neighbors to help each other if they can.

They're asking everyone to bring brush down to their transfer station which is a free service for city residents.