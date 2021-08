ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — Police say they need your help in locating Raven McBride, 14, who was reported missing out of Allegan County.

McBride was last seen in the area of 37th St and 110th Ave in Allegan Township.

She is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was reportedly last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black Cobra Kai t-shirt.

Anyone with information onis asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.