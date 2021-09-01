Plainwell woman faces fraud charges in connection to $47k in false insurance claims

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell woman has been charged with submitting nearly $47,000 in false health care claims to her insurer after a joint investigation conducted by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorie Bevins was arraigned Aug. 26 in 57th District Court on four counts of submitting false health insurance claims, according to a news release Wednesday.

Bevins is alleged to have submitted 55 false claims totaling $46,800 against an AFLAC cancer policy for appointments that were either cancelled or not attended.

She also faces four separate felony counts for filing false health care claims.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

“I’m proud of the work of the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit, in conjunction with the Allegan County Sheriff and Prosecutor’s Offices, to investigate this case,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “Insurance fraud is a crime that makes insurance more expensive for all of us, and I ask Michiganders to support these efforts by reporting suspected insurance fraud online at Michigan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS or by calling 877-999-6442.”

The case began when AFLAC submitted a suspected fraud report to the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit.

During the joint investigation, the unit found “sufficient” evidence for the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office to issue a four-count felony warrant against Bevins.

Bevins was released on a person recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 2 and a preliminary exam is set for Sept. 7.