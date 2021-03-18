Plainwell Walmart closed until Saturday

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Shoppers will have to find another place to find deals, as the Walmart Supercenter in Plainwell closed early on Thursday.

According to the store, the doors closed at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and will not reopen until 7 a.m. on Saturday March 20.

The Allegan County Health Department says the store closed voluntarily to deep clean the building.

“There are under 10 COVID-19 cases that live in Allegan County and listed Walmart as a worksite,” they say.

We’re told the employer encouraged testing, and asymptomatic cases were detected and reported.

Allegan County health officials say they plan to work with Walmart to make sure the virus is contained as much as possible, and that they are looking to identify cases among nearby jurisdictions.

