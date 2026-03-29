Plainwell Public Safety investigating deadly home fire

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly home fire that took the life of the one person inside. Authorities say a firefighter from the Martin Fire Department spotted the blaze around 8:25 P.M. Saturday near North Main Street and North Sherwood Avenue.



The firefighter immediately used their fire radio to call dispatch, and within seconds the first on-duty Plainwell Safety Officer arrived to the scene. Due to the size of the fire, Plainwell Public Safety called for the assistance of multiple fire departments in the area.

Fire crews entered the home minutes after being alerted, and found heavy smoke throughout the home. After learning about a victim inside, a second fire crew went inside to find them. The victim was transferred to a waiting ambulance, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and secure the scene. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. They were believed to be the only person living in the residence.

Anyone with details about the fire are asked to call Plainwell Public Safety at (269) 685-9858 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899.

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