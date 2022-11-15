Plainwell driver hospitalized after car hits tree

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old driver from Plainwell was hospitalized after hitting a tree Tuesday morning.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the crash happened near the intersection at East First Avenue and North Main Street at around 6:15 a.m.

We’re told officers followed up on a police report describing a car that had hit a tree in the area.

Officers arrived and found the driver unresponsive, according to PDPS.

Public safety officials say they managed to remove the driver from the car before they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Drugs and speed are suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube