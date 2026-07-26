Person rescued after falling down dune in Allegan County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The South Haven Area Emergency Services Rope Rescue Team helped rescue a person who fell off a lift for a 100-foot tall sand dune. Teams were dispatched around 6:30 P.M. Saturday near B Avenue in Casco Township.

The lift on the private property brings people up and down the Lake Michigan dune.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries, and needed to be placed in a stokes stretcher. They were then lowered by ropes to the bottom of the dune, then returned to the top for an ambulance to the hospital.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

The delicate rescue involved 10 first responders from the SHAES Rope Rescue Team, the second time the team has been called for a rescue in July.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

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