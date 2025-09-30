Person at Fennville High School diagnosed with active tuberculosis

FENNVILLE, Mich. — A person at Fennville High School has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to a letter from the Allegan County Health Department.

Officials did not specify if the person is a student, employee, or contractor.

The health department and district assured the community that a coordinated plan is in place to limit the risk of the disease from spreading.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff," said Albert Lombard, superintendent of Fennville Public Schools. "We appreciate the rapid, seamless coordination with the Allegan County Health Department. We are following all expert protocols to ensure this situation is managed quickly, discreetly, and effectively."

“The person that tested positive for active TB has been treated and expected to recover completely,” said Lombard.

Active tuberculosis is a contagious condition, but one that is treatable, according to the health department.

Fennville Public Schools and the health department are working to identify anyone who may have spent extended time in an enclosed space with the tuberculosis patient. Those individuals will be contacted and given directions on what steps to take.

Casual exposure is not enough to require treatment, according to health officials.

“We are working closing with Fennville Public Schools to ensure that that active and inactive TB cases have access to safe and effective testing and treatment," said Dr. Richard Tooker, medical director of Allegan County Health Department. "Although tuberculosis can be a serious condition, it is treatable. Completing treatment is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family and friends, and your community.”

Tuberculosis requires prolonged exposure in confined space with a contagious person to be passed along. A tuberculosis patient spreads the bacteria when talking, singing, or coughing, according to the health department.

Active tuberculosis is rare, but symptoms include a cough (sometimes with blood), night sweats, weight loss with low appetite, and feeling too tired to work. The best treatment is medication.

Anyone with questions or concerns about tuberculosis can call the Allegan County Health Department at (269) 686-4546.

