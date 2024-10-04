Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Leighton Township

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Leighton Township Thursday night.

The crash happened before 8:15 p.m. near 137th Avenue and 6th Street, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told an SUV was heading west along 137th Avenue when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was unharmed.

Deputies say the road is closed while investigation takes place.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

ACSO credits dispatchers, Michigan State Police, the Leighton Fire Department, the Wayland Fire Department, the medical examiner’s office and Wayland EMS for their assistance.

