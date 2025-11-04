Passengers hurt in US-131 wrong-way crash are teenagers, sheriff's office says

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — New information from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office following a deadly wrong-way crash on US-131 early Saturday morning.

The at-fault driver was identified as a 38-year-old woman from Grand Rapids. Investigators determined she was driving southbound on US-131, exited the highway at 129th Avenue in Wayland Township and immediately entered the northbound US-131 on-ramp.

At the bottom of the on-ramp she stopped, made a u-turn and started heading south in the northbound lanes. A few miles south in Martin Township, the woman's car collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The driver and the front-seat passenger of the northbound car were pronounced dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver was also pronounced dead.

Three other passengers in the northbound car were badly hurt. A lieutenant with the sheriff's office told FOX 17 Monday night that the injured passengers range in age from 16 to 18 years old. They're all listed in serious or critical condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

More information about the victims is expected to be released in the coming days after investigators speak with families.

