Three people killed in head-on collision on US 131 Highway

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says three people were killed in a head-on crash in Martin Township. Officials say three people other were critically injured from the crash.

Authorities were called to US 131 near 129th Avenue of Wayland Township early Sunday morning, for reports of a wrong way driver going southbound in the northbound lane. An Officer from Gun Lake Tribal Police Department found the vehicle near the 59 mile marker on US 131, and was trying to catch up. Officials say the car driving the wrong way crashed into another passenger car near the 57 mile marker near Martin Township.

The female driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the other vehicle and his front seat passenger were pronounced dead, and three passengers in the back of the car were severely injured.

It is unknown whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash. The names of the people involved are not being released until their families are notified. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

US 131 was shut down for several hours because of the crash, but has since reopened.

