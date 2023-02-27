Otsego schools to receive $100K grant to boost student healthcare

OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego Public Schools (OPS) announced it was selected to receive a $100,000 state-issued grant to expand healthcare for its students.

We’re told the district is one of 26 in Michigan chosen to receive the Child and Adolescent Health Center Program Planning Grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

OPS says the grant is geared toward boosting physical and mental health services to children in regions with limited access.

“Otsego Public Schools is considered a rural district and has one Primary Care Physician to serve students and families. In addition, the district does not have a mental health provider within district boundaries,” says Superintendent Jeff Haase. “This Child and Adolescent Health Center would provide an opportunity for our families to receive immediate services for both physical and mental health, on site, which in turn would decrease the amount of time students are absent from school and missing crucial learning opportunities.”

The exact location of the new health center has yet to be determined but is expected to be on OPS’s main campus, according to the school district.

Health services expected to be offered at the new clinic include individual behavioral health services, counseling, immunizations, sports physicals, specialist referrals, psychiatric services and more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube