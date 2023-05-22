Otsego police seek missing mom, car found abandoned in South Haven

OTSEGO, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of the Otsego area.

Emma Jan Mendoza, 35, was last seen Sunday night when she left home at about 10 p.m., according to the Otsego Police Department (OPD).

We’re told she went to a convenience store but has not come home. She hasn’t responded to phone calls or text messages.

Police say Emma’s abandoned car was located in South Haven near Phoenix and Broadway streets.

Authorities do not suspect foul play for the time being.

OPD describes Emma as 5’3” tall and weighing 130 pounds. She last wore a pink or purple sweatshirt and a pair of purple overalls.

Emma’s family says she acted strange recently and might seem confused or disoriented, police explain.

Those with knowledge of Emma’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-692-6111.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube